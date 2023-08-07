Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Ex-FBI Agent May Change Plea in Case of Aiding Russian Billionaire Deripaska - Court Order

Former FBI agent Charles McGonigal, who is accused of illegally helping a sanctioned Russian billionaire, has been granted a change of plea hearing on August 15, according to a court order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Former FBI agent Charles McGonigal, who is accused of illegally helping a sanctioned Russian billionaire, has been granted a change of plea hearing on August 15, according to a court order.

"The Court has been informed that Defendant Charles McGonigal may wish to enter a change of plea. Accordingly, on August 15, 2023 at 12:15 p.m., a plea proceeding will take place in Courtroom 12B, 500 Pearl Street, New York, New York 10007," the order said.

McGonigal is a retired former head of counterintelligence in the FBI's New York office.

He was indicted in January on charges of money laundering and violating US sanctions for allegedly working for Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska to remove him from the sanctions list and to investigate a rival.

McGonigal had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

McGonigal also faces a separate indictment related to accepting $225,000 from a former Albanian intelligence operative while working for the FBI.

