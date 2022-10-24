UrduPoint.com

Ex-Finance Minister Sunak Becomes New UK Prime Minister - Tory Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Ex-Finance Minister Sunak Becomes New UK Prime Minister - Tory Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak became the head of the ruling Conservative Party, also taking the post of the country's prime minister, Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee, said on Monday.

Sunak became the only candidate to run for the post after House of Commons' leader Penny Mordaunt said she was withdrawing her candidacy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom Post

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

3 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.