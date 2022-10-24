Ex-Finance Minister Sunak Becomes New UK Prime Minister - Tory Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak became the head of the ruling Conservative Party, also taking the post of the country's prime minister, Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee, said on Monday.

Sunak became the only candidate to run for the post after House of Commons' leader Penny Mordaunt said she was withdrawing her candidacy.