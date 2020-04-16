UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Finnish Defense Chief Consulting Lockheed Martin On $11Bln Fighter Jet Tender - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:26 PM

Ex-Finnish Defense Chief Consulting Lockheed Martin on $11Bln Fighter Jet Tender - Reports

Jarmo Lindberg, the former commander of the Finnish armed forces, who has recently left the post, is consulting US defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corporation on participating in a tender to sell fighter jets to Finland worth 10 billion euros ($11 billion), media reported on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Jarmo Lindberg, the former commander of the Finnish armed forces, who has recently left the post, is consulting US defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corporation on participating in a tender to sell fighter jets to Finland worth 10 billion Euros ($11 billion), media reported on Thursday.

Lindberg left the post of the commander-in-chief at the end of July 2019 after his contract had expired.

According to the STT news agency, the US manufacturer informed the Finnish Defense Ministry about receiving Lindberg's consultations on Wednesday.

Lockheed Martin was invited by the Finnish government to compete for the supply of fighter jets on an equal basis with four other manufacturers.

The Finnish Defense Ministry intends to purchase about 64 new fighter jets worth 10 billion euros.

The military is choosing between five types of fighter jets, namely the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, Dassault Rafale, Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed Martin F-35 and Saab Gripen. Helsinki sent the invitations to the defense firms through the governments of Sweden, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

From January-February 2020, all participants provided their fighter jets to the Finnish military for testing in winter conditions. The armed forces are expected to decide on the purchase in 2021 and the fighters are to be delivered between 2025 and 2030.

Related Topics

France Helsinki United Kingdom United States Sweden Finland July 2019 2020 Post Media All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Riyadh S.A.A Edrees appointed as new Chairperson o ..

12 minutes ago

Al Tayer participates in International Monetary an ..

14 minutes ago

Emirates adds three flights to Manila

29 minutes ago

Committee formed to provide relief to retail secto ..

31 minutes ago

Japan Prime Minister declares nationwide state of ..

44 minutes ago

Etihad Airways advises on operational status and o ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.