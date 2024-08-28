Open Menu

Ex-FM Zarif Returns As Iran’s Presidential Deputy For Strategic Affairs

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Ex-FM Zarif returns as Iran’s presidential deputy for strategic affairs

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Former Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has returned as the deputy president for strategic affairs in the newly-elected administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a post on his X page on Tuesday, Zarif said that he will continue to serve as deputy for strategic affairs nearly two weeks after he resigned from the post.

 

Zarif said he was happy that almost 70% of the ministers and deputy presidents appointed in Pezeshkian’s cabinet were people nominated by a taskforce that he led after Pezeshkian won the runoff presidential elections in July

He had previously expressed discontent at a list of ministers proposed by the president for a vote of confidence in the parliament.

