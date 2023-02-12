UrduPoint.com

Ex-Foreign Minister Christodoulides Wins Cypriot Presidential Election - Official Results

February 12, 2023

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Independent candidate and former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides won the presidential election in Cyprus on Sunday with 51.91% of the vote, official results showed after all the ballots were counted.

The rival candidate, Andreas Mavroyiannis, whose candidacy was supported by Cyprus' main opposition Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL), garnered 48.09% of the vote.

The turnout was 72.45% of registered voters.

Costas Constantinou, the chairman of the electoral commission, is scheduled to officially announce the name of the new Cypriot president at a special ceremony at the Tassos Papadopoulos Eleftheria Indoor Hall.

The Cypriot president is elected for a five-year term.

