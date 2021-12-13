Ex-French Interior Minister Gueant Jailed According to 2017 Court Verdict - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Former French Interior Minister Claude Gueant who worked under the government of ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy was jailed for non-payment of his debts to the state after he was convicted in 2017 in the case of the cash bonuses of the Ministry of the Interior, the LCI broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.

On Monday morning, the 77-year-old was transported to La Sante prison in Paris.