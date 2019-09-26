Ex-French President Chirac Dies Aged 86 - Family To AFP
Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:34 PM
Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86, his family told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86, his family told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Thursday.
"President Jacques Chirac died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully," Chirac's son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told AFP.