Ex-French President Chirac Dies Aged 86 - Family To AFP

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:34 PM

Ex-French President Chirac Dies Aged 86 - Family to AFP

Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86, his family told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86, his family told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Thursday.

"President Jacques Chirac died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully," Chirac's son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told AFP.

