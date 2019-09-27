Ex-French President Chirac to Be Buried Near Daughter in Montparnasse Cemetery - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Former French President Jacques Chirac will be buried near his daughter at the Montparnasse cemetery in Paris, local media reported on Friday.

Earlier, the French presidential office confirmed that a national memorial service would be held at the Invalides monument in Paris on Sunday.

According to the BFMTV channel, Chirac will lie alongside his daughter Laurence, who died in 2016.

Born in Paris on November 29, 1932, into a banking family, Chirac graduated from the Paris Institute of Political Studies in 1954 and went on to become one of France's most prominent politicians.

After assuming the presidency in 1995, Chirac immediately initiated sweeping social reforms. In 2002, he won reelection against then-head of the National Front party Jean-Marie Le Pen. Upon his departure from office, Chirac supported the presidential bid of his interior minister, Nicolas Sarkozy.

He passed away on Thursday at age 87, surrounded by his family.