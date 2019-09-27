UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-French President Chirac To Be Buried Near Daughter In Montparnasse Cemetery - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:03 PM

Ex-French President Chirac to Be Buried Near Daughter in Montparnasse Cemetery - Reports

Former French President Jacques Chirac will be buried near his daughter at the Montparnasse cemetery in Paris, local media reported on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Former French President Jacques Chirac will be buried near his daughter at the Montparnasse cemetery in Paris, local media reported on Friday.

Earlier, the French presidential office confirmed that a national memorial service would be held at the Invalides monument in Paris on Sunday.

According to the BFMTV channel, Chirac will lie alongside his daughter Laurence, who died in 2016.

Born in Paris on November 29, 1932, into a banking family, Chirac graduated from the Paris Institute of Political Studies in 1954 and went on to become one of France's most prominent politicians.

After assuming the presidency in 1995, Chirac immediately initiated sweeping social reforms. In 2002, he won reelection against then-head of the National Front party Jean-Marie Le Pen. Upon his departure from office, Chirac supported the presidential bid of his interior minister, Nicolas Sarkozy.

He passed away on Thursday at age 87, surrounded by his family.

Related Topics

Interior Minister France Died Paris November Sunday 2016 Family Media From

Recent Stories

Bill Gates hails PM Imran's leadership for Pakista ..

7 minutes ago

KP Govt hands over Rs66m to Chitral communities un ..

3 seconds ago

Turkey to Continue Purchasing Iranian Oil, Gas Des ..

8 seconds ago

Special Congressional Recognition of President Mas ..

37 minutes ago

Masood Khan appeals to US people to save Kashmiris ..

40 minutes ago

City Traffic Police (CTP) issues 349,825 challans ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.