UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-French President Jacques Chirac: A Life In Dates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 04:59 PM

Ex-French president Jacques Chirac: a life in dates

Key dates in the life of conservative French president Jacques Chirac, who died Thursday aged 86

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Key dates in the life of conservative French president Jacques Chirac, who died Thursday aged 86.

- November 29, 1932: Born in Paris into a business family with farming roots.

- 1956: Marries Bernadette Chodron de Courcel, from an aristocratic family, with whom he has two daughters.

- 1959: After military service in Algeria, he graduates from the elite Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA) and enters government service.

- 1974-76: Serves as prime minister under president Valery Giscard d'Estaing.

- 1977: Is elected mayor of Paris, later re-elected twice.

- 1986: Becomes centre-right prime minister in the government of Socialist leader Francois Mitterrand, an unprecedented power-sharing arrangement.

- 1995: Wins the presidency with 53 percent of the vote for a seven-year term.

It is his third run for the position.

- 2002: Wins a second and final five-year term with more than 82 percent of votes against far-right Jean-Marie Le Pen. In July, he survives an assassination attempt when a far-right student fires a shot at him during the Bastille Day parade.

- 2003: Infuriates Washington with strong public opposition to the US invasion of Iraq.

- 2011: Is sentenced to a two-year suspended jail term for paying party members from public funds while mayor, the first former French president to be convicted.

Aged 78, he is excused from the trial because of a poor state of health, including memory loss.

- September 26, 2019: Dies aged 86, having not been seen in public for several years.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Poor Washington Vote Jail Iraq Student Died Paris Algeria July September November 2019 Family From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

No limit to UAE space ambitions: Sultan bin Khalif ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan fears history's biggest ..

13 seconds ago

Lukashenko Not Going to Remain Belarus President F ..

15 seconds ago

Russia's Yamal LNG Plant Actual Capacity May Reach ..

17 seconds ago

UAE Attorney-General meets with Malaysian Minister ..

16 minutes ago

U.S., Japan reach trade deal on tariff reduction, ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.