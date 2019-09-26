Ex-French president Jacques Chirac: a life in dates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Key dates in the life of conservative French president Jacques Chirac, who died Thursday aged 86

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Key dates in the life of conservative French president Jacques Chirac, who died Thursday aged 86.

- November 29, 1932: Born in Paris into a business family with farming roots.

- 1956: Marries Bernadette Chodron de Courcel, from an aristocratic family, with whom he has two daughters.

- 1959: After military service in Algeria, he graduates from the elite Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA) and enters government service.

- 1974-76: Serves as prime minister under president Valery Giscard d'Estaing.

- 1977: Is elected mayor of Paris, later re-elected twice.

- 1986: Becomes centre-right prime minister in the government of Socialist leader Francois Mitterrand, an unprecedented power-sharing arrangement.

- 1995: Wins the presidency with 53 percent of the vote for a seven-year term.

It is his third run for the position.

- 2002: Wins a second and final five-year term with more than 82 percent of votes against far-right Jean-Marie Le Pen. In July, he survives an assassination attempt when a far-right student fires a shot at him during the Bastille Day parade.

- 2003: Infuriates Washington with strong public opposition to the US invasion of Iraq.

- 2011: Is sentenced to a two-year suspended jail term for paying party members from public funds while mayor, the first former French president to be convicted.

Aged 78, he is excused from the trial because of a poor state of health, including memory loss.

- September 26, 2019: Dies aged 86, having not been seen in public for several years.