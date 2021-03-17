UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-French President Sarkozy Goes On Trial For Illegal Campaign Financing

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:51 PM

Ex-French President Sarkozy Goes on Trial for Illegal Campaign Financing

A trial into illicit financing of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's 2012 reelection campaign opened in Paris on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) A trial into illicit financing of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's 2012 reelection campaign opened in Paris on Wednesday.

The 66-year-old was not present in courtroom, a Sputnik correspondent said.

This is one of several cases opened since Sarkozy left office in 2012, having lost the race to Socialist rival Francois Hollande.

Sarkozy is accused of using a fake invoice scheme to hide overspending with the help of PR firm Bygmalion and his UMP party. The campaign reportedly cost him almost twice the allowed sum.

The trial comes less than three weeks after the right-wing politician was sentenced to three years in jail, two of them suspended, for influence peddling. That charge was appealed.

Related Topics

Jail Paris Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A result

21 seconds ago

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..

1 hour ago

UN Asks for $3.85Bln to Assist 16Mln Vulnerable Ye ..

23 seconds ago

LNA Allows Turkish Merchant Ships to Enter Ports i ..

26 seconds ago

HDA employees union decides to launch protest move ..

28 seconds ago

Punjab University exam date sheet issued

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.