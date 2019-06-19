Ex-French President Sarkozy to Stand Trial on Corruption Charges - Reports

France's former President Nicolas Sarkozy will be tried for corruption after the Court of Cassation in Paris rejected his appeal to halt his prosecution, local media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) France 's former President Nicolas Sarkozy will be tried for corruption after the Court of Cassation in Paris rejected his appeal to halt his prosecution, local media reported on Wednesday.

The trial is expected to start in the coming months, the Liberation newspaper reported.

Sarkozy's lawyer Thierry Herzog and a former judge, Gilbert Azibert, also face trial.

Sarkozy is suspected of trying to bribe Azibert by offering him a prestigious job in Monaco in return for confidential information about an investigation into a suspected illegal financing of Sarkozy's 2007 presidential campaign by L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing.