Ex-French Presidential Hopeful Fillon Hit With Another Fake Job Probe - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) A preliminary probe was opened into former French presidential candidate Francois Fillon on suspicion that he misused public funds to employ a writer who helped him write a book, French media said.

French financial prosecutors are looking into whether the ex-prime minister broke the law by giving a writer, Mael Renouard, a job as his parliamentary assistant between November 2013 and September 2015, the RTL news channel said.

The book of Fillon's thoughts on good governance, titled Faire, hit the shelves in September 2015. It reportedly sold 100,000 copies, grossing more than 250,000 Euros ($297,000).

Renouard received 38,000 euros for his services from the French parliament.

This is the second embezzlement scandal to hit the once popular center-right politician since 2017, when reports that he gave a "fake job" of a parliamentary assistant to his wife Penelope derailed his presidential campaign. The Fillons were found guilty and given a suspended jail sentence. An appeals court will hear the case in November.

Fillon's lawyer Antonin Levy rejected the new accusations as "bullying." He told RTL he was "shocked" that prosecutors had kept the investigation under wraps for four years only to present it to his defense team during the appeal process.