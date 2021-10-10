Ex-French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe Launches New Centrist Party

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Edouard Philippe, the former prime minister of France and sitting Le Havre mayor, announced on Saturday the launch of a new, pro-presidential political party.

"The party we created is called Horizons. Why Horizons? Because you need to look far to do well," he said at the launch event in Le Havre.

Philippe said his party would back incumbent President Emmanuel Macron who is yet to announce his reelection bid. Philippe said it would address social and economic challenges but stopped short of criticizing Macron's policies.

"I am not criticizing the current government. I am certainly not criticizing the president," he told the gathering.

The party's manifesto says it will be "a new political offer based on the openness and rejection of sectarianism." It aims to build a decentralized republic with a more competitive and greener economy.