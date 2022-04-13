UrduPoint.com

Ex-French Prime Minister Philippe Says Le Pen Capable Of Winning Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Ex-French Prime Minister Philippe Says Le Pen Capable of Winning Presidential Election

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Edouard Philippe, the former French prime minister and sitting Le Havre mayor, said on Wednesday that Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally party, should not be underestimated in her chance of winning the second round of the presidential election.

"I think that Marine Le Pen can win the presidential election.

Those who said she couldn't win were wrong and also inconsistent. You need to take this election seriously. And the French should be taken seriously," he told the France Inter radio station.

On Sunday, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron garnered 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen 23.15%, which means they will face one another in a second round on April 24.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote France Le Havre April Sunday

Recent Stories

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gami ..

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gaming industry

38 minutes ago
 Pak rice export to China increases to $132.59 mln ..

Pak rice export to China increases to $132.59 mln in two months

3 minutes ago
 Turkiye successfully tests boosting system for Moo ..

Turkiye successfully tests boosting system for Moon mission

4 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods ris ..

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 80

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka becomes 1st in South Asia trial 5G techn ..

Sri Lanka becomes 1st in South Asia trial 5G technology

4 minutes ago
 Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in near ..

Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in nearby Qatar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.