Ex-French Prime Minister Receives Letter With Death Threat, Unidentified Powder - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who is currently serving as the mayor of the French city of Le Havre, has received a letter with a death threat and some unidentified whitish powder inside, media reported on Wednesday.

The letter arrived at the city hall's mail room on Tuesday, the France Info broadcaster reported, citing local government sources.

Four officials in the city's administration, who came into contact with the letter, were immediately examined by a doctor, but did no show any worrying symptoms, the report said, adding that experts were studying the letter and its contents.

Philippe and the city's authorities have pressed charges, the broadcaster reported.

The mayor's office reportedly believes that the death threat is unlikely to be driven by the current wave of protests against the pension reform in France.

The pension reform, proposed by the French government in January and adopted in March, provides for an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64. Since the beginning of the year, people all across France have been taking to the streets to protest against the measure.