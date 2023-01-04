Ex-GE Engineer Gets 2 Years Over Bid to Steal US Trade Secrets for China - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) A former GE engineer was sentenced to two years in prison for attempting to steal turbine technology trade secrets on behalf of China, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Xiaoqing Zheng, age 59, of Niskayuna, New York, was sentenced today to 24 months in prison for conspiring to steal General Electric trade secrets knowing or intending to benefit the People's Republic of China," the release said on Tuesday.

Zheng, who worked at GE from 2008-2018, and others in China, the release added, sought to acquire trade secrets related to ground-based and aviation-based turbine technologies to help China-based companies and universities that research, develop, and manufacture turbine parts.

The Justice Department said Zheng was a member of Beijing's Thousand Talents Program, an initiative designed to recruit foreign science and technology experts.

A jury convicted Zheng of conspiracy to commit economic espionage following a month-long trial that ended in March.