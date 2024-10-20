Ex-general Prabowo takes office as Indonesia president

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Former general Prabowo Subianto was sworn in Sunday as president of Indonesia, seeking a more prominent position on the global stage for the world's fourth most populous nation.

The 73-year-old fiery nationalist -- accused of rights abuses during his time in the military -- took the oath at parliament to officially succeed outgoing leader Joko Widodo.

"We will lead the Indonesian government... by prioritising the interests of all Indonesian people, including those who did not vote for us," he said, pledging to tackle corruption and protect democracy.

Prabowo has committed himself to Indonesia's non-aligned foreign policy but has signalled that he will be bolder on the world stage.

He made China his first foreign visit after his election eight months ago, before embarking on trips to a dozen other countries including Russia and Australia, where he signed a key security deal.

He inherits Southeast Asia's largest economy and the world's largest nickel reserves, taking lead of a country of 280 million where about half are below the age of 30.

Prabowo won by a first-round landslide in the February vote, helped by the support of running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the 37-year-old son of Widodo.

After his swearing-in, the former defence minister, dressed in traditional attire, addressed lawmakers who chanted his name.

He spoke of sticking to Indonesia's neutral foreign policy but said territorial defence would be a priority.

"We want to be the good neighbour," he said.

"We don't want to disturb other countries, but we will not let any countries disturb us."

Prabowo then went to the presidential palace in Jakarta, shaking hands with supporters before a handover ceremony with Widodo, more popularly known as Jokowi, a former rival to whom he lost two election races.