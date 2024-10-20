Ex-general Prabowo To Take Office As Indonesia President
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Former general Prabowo Subianto will be sworn in Sunday as president of Indonesia, seeking a more prominent position on the global stage for the world's fourth most populous nation.
The 73-year-old fiery nationalist will take an oath at parliament before heading to the presidential palace where Joko Widodo will hand over the reins after a decade in power.
Prabowo has committed himself to Indonesia's non-aligned foreign policy, but has signalled that he will be bolder on the world stage.
He made China his first foreign visit after his election eight months ago, before embarking on trips to a dozen other countries including Russia, Saudi Arabia and Australia, where he signed a key security deal.
He will also inherit Southeast Asia's largest economy and the world's largest nickel reserves, taking lead of a country of 280 million where about half are below the age of 30.
Prabowo won by a landslide in the first round of the February vote, helped by the support of his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the 37-year-old son of incumbent Widodo, and bold campaign pledges including a $28 billion free meal plan for children.
Security was heightened across the capital Jakarta ahead of the inauguration, with around 100,000 police and army personnel deployed -- including riot squads, sniper units and anti-drone teams.
Prabowo will parade between parliament and the palace after an expected address to lawmakers.
Tens of thousands are expected to line the streets as he becomes Indonesia's eighth leader since the country achieved independence from Dutch colonial rule in 1945.
Several dozen diplomats were expected to attend his inauguration, including British Foreign Minister David Lammy and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.
