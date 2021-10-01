UrduPoint.com

Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili Is In Ukraine's Truskavets - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:10 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who claims arriving in Batumi, has not even left the Ukrainian territory, he has been in Ukraine's Truskavets for the past four days, Georgian broadcaster Imedi reported on Friday.

In his video message, circulated earlier in the day, the former president, who is wanted in Georgia on criminal charges, said he would be in Tbilisi this weekend and called on supporters to gather at the Freedom Square in the city center.

