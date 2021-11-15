UrduPoint.com

Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili To Stand Trial Tuesday In Illegal Border Crossing Case

Mon 15th November 2021 | 11:26 PM

A lawyer for Mikheil Saakashvili told Sputnik that the former Georgian president would go on trial on Tuesday for crossing illegally into Georgia, where he is wanted on multiple charges

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) A lawyer for Mikheil Saakashvili told Sputnik that the former Georgian president would go on trial on Tuesday for crossing illegally into Georgia, where he is wanted on multiple charges.

"A hearing in this case will start at 11 a.m. (07:00 GMT) tomorrow," Beka Basilaia said.

Saakashvili, who served as president from 2004 to 2013, was arrested on October 1 on his return from a self-imposed exile in Ukraine, just days before Georgians voted in municipal polls. He was convicted in absentia on several charges, including corruption and ordering a police crackdown on a peaceful rally while in office.

The 53-year-old has been on a hunger strike for more than six weeks. He was transferred to a prison hospital and promised to end the strike if he were moved to a better facility. There have been almost daily protests in his support across Tbilisi.

