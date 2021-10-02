UrduPoint.com

Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili's Lawyer Rules Out Extradition To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 01:01 PM

The lawyer of Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili told Sputnik on Saturday that he did not expect his defendant to be extradited to Ukraine, where he faces criminal charges

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) The lawyer of Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili told Sputnik on Saturday that he did not expect his defendant to be extradited to Ukraine, where he faces criminal charges.

"I cannot even imagine this procedure happening," Beka Basilaia told Sputnik.

The 53-year-old was arrested on corruption charges shortly after returning to Georgia from his self-imposed exile. He is in custody in a prison near the capital of Tbilisi. An ombudswoman said that Saakashvili declared a hunger strike.

Saakashvili served as president of Georgia from 2004 to 2013 and fled the country after failing to secure a third term. He was appointed a governor in Ukraine in 2015 only to fall out with his friend, then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, a year later.

