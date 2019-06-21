UrduPoint.com
Ex-Georgian Speaker Calls Incident With Russian Lawmaker Setback For Bilateral Relations

Ex-Georgian Speaker Calls Incident With Russian Lawmaker Setback for Bilateral Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Georgian parliament's former speaker and the leader of the Democratic Movement United Georgia Party, Nino Burjanadze, believes that Russian-Georgian relations have suffered a major setback after the incident with the Russian head of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) in Georgian Parliament.

On Thursday, lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov and a group of other Russian delegates gathered in the parliament assembly hall for the 26th General Assembly of the IAO. Gavrilov opened the session while seating in the speaker's chair, which sparked outrage among some of the Georgian lawmakers, who left the hall in protest. Demonstrators later gathered in front of the parliament, demanding that the Russian delegates leave the country, among other things.

"Because of the absolutely inappropriate policies led by Mr. [Bidzina] Ivanishvili [founder of the Georgian Dream ruling party], who embodied yesterday such an outburst of emotions, because of this, unfortunately, Russian-Georgian relations have been literally set back several years," Burjanadze told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Burjanadze added that Gavrilov should not have been asked to seat in the speaker's chair in the first place, given tense relations between the two countries.

"They invited him and showed him to [the speaker's] chair, he sat in that chair, and, of course, there was no ulterior motive ... on Russia's part. However, this, of course, was a stupid move by our leadership headed by Ivanishvili, because it was not at all difficult to fathom what kind of reaction the people, who had been almost fed by anti-Russian rhetoric, would have," the party leader said.

According to Gavrilov, a group of radicals has also broken into parliament and started harassing him, pouring water over him, trying to take away some of his documents and showing him images of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The demonstration in the capital was dispersed by special forces units, which used rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas against the protesters. A total of 240 people are believed to have been injured, according to the Georgian Health Ministry.

