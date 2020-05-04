UrduPoint.com
Ex-German Chancellor Calls For End Of 'Absurd' Sanctions On Russia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has called sanctions on Russia "absurd" and argued that lifting them is in everyone's interest in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the Tagesspiegel daily, the 76-year-old said that Germany needed to value Russia's readiness to cooperate after the losses it suffered in World War Two.

He pointed out that the sanctions over Ukraine "evoke historical memories in Russia and, on the other hand, they are not changing Russia's political course."

"Especially now that we are going difficult economic times amid the coronavirus crisis, we need to cooperate more. Therefore, these absurd sanctions must go," Schroeder said.

He added that it was a mistake to believe that pressure could make Russia give up Crimea. He also suggested that the only way to bring peace to eastern Ukraine was by federalizing the country.

