Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder Not Excluded From Social Democratic Party - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) A request to expel former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) was rejected at second instance by the party's arbitration commission, Spiegel newspaper reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the year, 17 regional party associations initiated regulatory proceedings against Schroeder in the light of his contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian gas and oil sector.