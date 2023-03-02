UrduPoint.com

Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder Not Excluded From Social Democratic Party - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder Not Excluded From Social Democratic Party - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) A request to expel former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) was rejected at second instance by the party's arbitration commission, Spiegel newspaper reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the year, 17 regional party associations initiated regulatory proceedings against Schroeder in the light of his contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian gas and oil sector.

Related Topics

Russia German Oil Germany Vladimir Putin Gas From

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

14 minutes ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

26 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

1 hour ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

1 hour ago
 DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attrac ..

DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attract a new stream of crypto firms ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;F ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;Free Zone Authority&#039;

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.