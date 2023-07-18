Open Menu

Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder Sues Over Parliament Privileges - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Gerhard Schroeder has challenged a Berlin court ruling that backed the German parliament's bid to strip him of some of his privileges as a former chancellor, including a staffed office in the Bundestag, media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Gerhard Schroeder has challenged a Berlin court ruling that backed the German parliament's bid to strip him of some of his privileges as a former chancellor, including a staffed office in the Bundestag, media reported Tuesday.

The Higher Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg rejected the 79-year-old's legal challenge against the parliament's decision to shut his office and cancel some of his allowances over his personal connections to Russia.

A court spokeswoman told the Spiegel magazine that no date had been set for the case's hearing.

Schroeder's lawyer Michael Nagel said back in May that he would recommend that his client appealed.

Social Democrats accused their former leader of failing to distance himself from Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine, but the party's arbitration commission ruled last August that Schroeder's friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin was his own business. The panel also rejected the party's bid to have Schroeder expelled in March.

