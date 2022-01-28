Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder Wants 'Saber-Rattling' in Ukraine to Stop

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder on Friday swiped back at Ukraine for criticizing Germany's refusal to supply it with weapons, saying he hopes that "saber-rattling" in Kiev will stop and tensions with Russia will be defused

"I sincerely hope that saber-rattling in Ukraine will finally stop," Schroeder said in his podcast "Die Agenda," adding that Ukrainian statements accusing Germany of balking at delivering weapons to Kiev "exceed all limits."

Schroeder said he doubts Russia has any intention of invading Ukraine, in that he "does not believe that the Russian leadership is interested or might be interested" in it.

Germany has sent Ukraine several thousand helmets but refused to send weapons. On Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again said that Berlin will continue supporting Ukraine in all ways it can except militarily. Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Kiev rejects Berlin's stance and considers it as undermining the European security.

In recent months, Western countries have been accusing Russia of placing thousands of troops at the border with Ukraine in preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly rejected the accusations, saying that it has the right to move its troops within its sovereign territory and is not threatening anyone.