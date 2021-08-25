Ex-Giuliani Associate Fruman Changing Plea to Guilty in Campaign Finance Case September 10

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Businessman Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, will change his plea to guilty on September 10 for being involved in a campaign finance scheme case, a court filing revealed on Tuesday.

"Notice as to Igor Fruman: at the request of defense counsel, the change of plea hearing is adjourned to September 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM [EDT]," the filing said.

Fruman previously pled not guilty to charges that they funneled $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States.

He was initially scheduled to change his plea on Wednesday.

In October 2019, Fruman, businessman Andrey Kukushkin, Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas and his colleague David Correia were charged for funneling $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States, including making false statements and falsifying records to the Federal Election Commission.