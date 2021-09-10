UrduPoint.com

Ex-Giuliani Associate Fruman Pleads Guilty In Campaign Finance Case - Reports

Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:29 PM

Ex-Giuliani Associate Fruman Pleads Guilty in Campaign Finance Case - Reports

Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, agreed in court on Friday to plead guilty to one count of soliciting US campaign contributions from a foreign national, media reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, agreed in court on Friday to plead guilty to one count of soliciting US campaign contributions from a foreign national, media reported.

CNBC reported that Fruman is not expected to cooperate with federal prosecutors in any ongoing investigation as part of his decision to plead guilty.

The Ukraine-born businessman Fruman and his business partner Lev Parnas previously pled not guilty to charges accusing them of funneling $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States.

Fruman and Parnas worked with Giuliani to find damaging information on then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's dealings with Ukraine when he was vice president.

In October 2019, Fruman, Parnas, Andrey Kukushkin, and David Correia were charged for funneling $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States, including making false statements and falsifying records to the Federal Election Commission.

Parnas and Kukshkin are scheduled to go on trial on October 12.

