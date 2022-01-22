Ex-Giuliani Associate Igor Fruman Sentenced to One Year in US Prison - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Former Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman was sentenced to one year and one day in prison by a US judge for campaign finance violations, The Independent reported on Friday.

Fruman, who pleaded guilty in September to one count of soliciting campaign contributions from a foreign national, will have to serve one year and one day in prison beginning on March 14 and pay a $10,000 fine, the report said.

Fruman admitted to soliciting $1 million in donations from a Russian businessman to Republicans to gain their support for a recreational marijuana business.

The Soviet-born businessman was charged by US authorities in October 2019 alongside Lev Parnas, Andrey Kukushkin and David Correia for funneling donations from foreign nationals to political campaigns and providing false statements and records to election authorities.