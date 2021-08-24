Ex-Giuliani Associate Igor Fruman to Change Plea to Guilty in Campaign Finance Case

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Businessman Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, will change his plea to guilty this week in a campaign finance scheme case, a court filing revealed on Monday.

"Notice as to Igor Fruman: an in-person change of plea hearing is scheduled for August 25, 2021 at 4:30pm [EDT]," the filing said.

Fruman previously pled not guilty to charges that they funneled $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States.

In October 2019, Fruman, businessman Andrey Kukushkin, Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas and his colleague David Correia were charged for funneling $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States, including making false statements and falsifying records to the Federal Election Commission.