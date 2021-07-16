UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Governor Belykh Charged In New Case Of Abuse Of Power - Russian Investigative Committee

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

Ex-Governor Belykh Charged in New Case of Abuse of Power - Russian Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Former governor of Russia's Kirov Region, Nikita Belykh, already convicted of a bribe, was charged in a new case of abuse of power, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

"The investigation of the criminal case against the former governor of the Kirov region Nikita Belykh is continuing.

He was charged with committing two crimes provided for paragraph 3b of Article 286 of the Russian Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (abuse of office by a person holding a public office of the Russian Federation, with causing grave consequences)," the statement says.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Kirov Criminals

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat enjoys doing fun with siblings at ho ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan, India to face each other in World T20 gr ..

1 hour ago

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

2 hours ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

2 hours ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.