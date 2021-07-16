Ex-Governor Belykh Charged in New Case of Abuse of Power - Russian Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Former governor of Russia's Kirov Region, Nikita Belykh, already convicted of a bribe, was charged in a new case of abuse of power, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

"The investigation of the criminal case against the former governor of the Kirov region Nikita Belykh is continuing.

He was charged with committing two crimes provided for paragraph 3b of Article 286 of the Russian Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (abuse of office by a person holding a public office of the Russian Federation, with causing grave consequences)," the statement says.