Ex-Guantanamo Inmate Mingazov May Be Repatriated to Russia From UAE - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) A former Guantanamo Bay prisoner, Russian Ravil Mingazov, whom the United States detained in the facility without charge for nearly 15 years before sending him to the UAE, can now face repatriation to Russia, The Washington Post reported, citing his family and lawyers.

According to Mingazov's attorney, Gary Thompson, and his son, Moscow appears to be preparing for the former inmate's return, as several Russian government agents visited the apartment of Mingazov's mother in Tatarstan a few months ago, the newspaper reported. The agents asked the woman to verify Mingazov's identity in a photo and confirm biographical information allegedly for making a passport.

Mingazov himself has repeatedly asked his lawyer to make every effort to prevent his repatriation to Russia ” "his greatest fear" ” where, according to rights groups, other returned Guantanamo inmates have been harassed, jailed and beaten, the newspaper said.

"The United States is aware of and deeply concerned by reports regarding the potential forced repatriation of a former GuantÃ¡namo Bay detainee to Russia from the UAE," an official from the Department of State told the newspaper.

Another person familiar with UAE officials' deliberations told the news outlet that the Arab nation would not make any decision on the matter "without the consent of the United States."

The Washington Post added that the Russian Embassy did not respond to requests to comment on the matter.

Under the administration of Barack Obama, the United States and the UAE reached a resettlement agreement, under which the Arab nation agreed to take in former Guantanamo inmates.