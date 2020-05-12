Ex-Head of German Constitutional Court Expects Complaints on COVID-19 Restrictions to Rise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More and more people will turn to courts to complain about the COVID-19 restrictions, Hans-Jurgen Papier, an ex-president of the Federal Constitutional Court of Germany, said on Tuesday

"I support a thorough and detailed assessment of the proportionality of keeping certain measures. Germany has started to study the legal aspects of the issue. These issues will keep judges busy for a long time, I believe," Papier told reporters.

Germany went into COVID-19 lockdown in mid-March and has been easing restrictions since late April. At the same time, the country extended social distancing until June 5 to preserve the progress made during the first phase of easing the lockdown. Anti-lockdown protests have been ongoing in Germany amid the coronavirus-related restrictions, and the protesters claim that the measures are unconstitutional. In early May, more than 1,000 people in Berlin and approximately 10,000 people in Stuttgart protested the government's response to the health crisis.

According to Papier, now the country has more experience in fighting the coronavirus than in March, so the "assessment of the proportionality" of the lockdown measures can become more "thorough."

"From my point of view, it was legitimate, meaning that it was proportional to introduce such restrictive measures because at that time there was insufficient knowledge [about COVID-19]. With the growth of knowledge and experience, both in Germany and abroad, a request for the legal justification for introducing restrictive measures is growing," Papier said.

The former president also condemned the protests, as the people "knowingly violated" restrictions, and said that the main reason behind imposing the limitations was to avoid the collapse of the country's health system.

Germany has so far confirmed 172,626 COVID-19 cases and 7,661 coronavirus-related fatalities.