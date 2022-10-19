Ex-Head of Moldovan Railway to Face Extradition From Belgium - Police

The former head of the sole state-owned railway operator in Moldova, Calea Ferata din Moldova (Railway of Moldova), Iurie Topala, who was accused of fraud, corruption, embezzlement and abuse of office in the interests of a criminal group, will be extradited to his homeland from Belgium, Moldovan police said on Wednesday

In January, Topala was detained by Interpol officers in Belgium.

"Today, the Belgian authorities have notified the legal authorities of Moldova about the decision to extradite Iurie Topala, who was put on the international wanted list on November 23, 2021.

He will be handed over to the Moldovan authorities in a few days," the police wrote on Telegram.

Topala voluntarily resigned in September 2019. According to the Court of Accounts of the Republic of Moldova, by the end of 2020, the debts of Railway of Moldova reached 459 million lei ($26.5 million), of which about $4 million were wage debts. In January 2021, the Moldovan parliament decided to create a special commission to analyze the economic and financial situation of the company and the performance results of the railway transport industry in the period 2010-2020.