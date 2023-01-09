Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Carlito Galvez Jr., former head of the state commission for vaccination against COVID-19, to the post of the country's defense minister on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Philippine presidential administration said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Carlito Galvez Jr., former head of the state commission for vaccination against COVID-19, to the post of the country's defense minister on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Philippine presidential administration said.

"The President has offered the position of Department of National Defense Secretary to Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. and he has accepted," Cheloy Garafil said, as quoted by Philippine newspaper Inquirer.

Galvez succeeded Jose Faustino Jr., who resigned for reasons not yet announced.

Galvez previously served as the chief of the Philippine armed forces under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte. Following Galvez's resignation as military chief, Duterte appointed him as chairman of the vaccination commission.