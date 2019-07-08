UrduPoint.com
Ex-Head Of Russia's Ingushetia Republic Yevkurov Appointed Deputy Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order on Monday to appoint ex-head of the Republic of Ingushetia Yunus-Bek Yevkurov as the Russian deputy defense minister.

In late June, Putin signed the executive order on the early resignation of the head of the Republic of Ingushetia.

"To appoint Maj. Gen. Yunus-Bek Yevkurov the deputy defense minister of Russia. To award the rank of Lt. Gen. to Yunus-Bek Yevkurov," the executive order published on the official legal information portal said.

The order took effect on Monday.

