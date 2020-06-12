UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-head Of Track And Field Says Hid Doping Cases To Help Sport's Finances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:05 AM

Ex-head of track and field says hid doping cases to help sport's finances

The former head of global track and field, Lamine Diack, told his corruption trial on Thursday he had agreed to delay and stagger investigations into suspected Russian doping cases for the sake of the sport's "financial health".

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):The former head of global track and field, Lamine Diack, told his corruption trial on Thursday he had agreed to delay and stagger investigations into suspected Russian doping cases for the sake of the sport's "financial health".

Diack, who in 16 years at the head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), was one of the most powerful leaders in Olympic sport, told a court in Paris he had taken the decision to delay bans after 23 Russian athletes failed tests.

"It was mainly for the financial health of the IAAF," Diack said.

"The financial health of the IAAF had to be safeguarded and I was prepared to make that compromise." Diack, an 87-year-old Senegalese, has admitted that bans were delayed in order to allow the Russian athletes concerned to compete in the 2012 London Olympics and the World Athletics Championships in Moscow the following year.

The aim was to prevent the cases derailing talks with prospective Russian sponsors including state-owned bank VTB and the RTR broadcaster.

Prosecutors say Diack, who was IAAF president from 1999 to 2015, directly or indirectly demanded 3.45 million euros ($3.9 million) from Russian athletes in order to have their names cleared.

The delay in imposing bans, under an operation described as "full protection", allowed some of the Russians to win medals at the London Olympics.

In court on Thursday, Diack refused to be drawn on allegations that he obtained $1.5 million of Russian funds to help back Macky Sall's campaign for the 2012 Senegal presidential election -- which he won -- in exchange for covering up or delaying offences by the Russian athletes.

Diack is being tried for corruption, money laundering and breach of trust.

Related Topics

Election Corruption World Exchange Moscow Russia Bank London Paris Senegal Money 2015 Olympics From Million Court

Recent Stories

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

1 hour ago

30% of Sharjah government employees back to office ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

3 hours ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

3 hours ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

3 hours ago

MotoGP 2020 season to start July 19 in Spain

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.