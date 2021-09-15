UrduPoint.com

Ex-Head Of US Forces In Afghanistan Opposed Full Pullout From Country - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Former Commander of the US and NATO forces in Afghanistan General Scott Miller has informed the Pentagon he was against a complete withdrawal of coalition troops from the country, Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chair James Inhofe said after briefing with the ex-commander.

The SASC had held a classified in-depth meeting with the former commander, Inhofe said in a statement late on Tuesday, adding that a similar meeting open to the public might take place on September 28.

"I'll let you know we had quite an event with General Miller, and he did say.

.. that he opposed the effort that took place (US withdrawal) and he did not tell the president that because the president wasn't there, but he did talk to (Defense Secretary Lloyd) Austin, (Commander of Central Command General Kenneth) McKenzie, and (Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark) Milley and told them that he had been opposed to the total withdrawal," the statement read.

The secret meeting's agenda also included "inconsistencies between what the administration has said and the truth," the Republican Senator from Oklahoma said, noting President Joe Biden "clearly" did not listen to all the military advice.

