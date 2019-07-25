UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Home Secretary Javid Appointed UK's Next Chancellor Of The Exchequer

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Ex-Home Secretary Javid Appointed UK's Next Chancellor of the Exchequer

Former UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has been appointed the next Chancellor of the Exchequer, prime minister's office announced on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Former UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has been appointed the next Chancellor of the Exchequer, prime minister's office announced on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth II accepted earlier in the day Theresa May's resignation from the post of prime minister and appointed Johnson, former London mayor and UK foreign secretary, as new head of the Cabinet.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer is considered the second political figure in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister London United Kingdom May Post From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

26 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

26 minutes ago

Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne faces more injury woe

2 seconds ago

Imran Khan revamps relations with US: Foreign Min ..

4 seconds ago

Global Pharmaceutical Giant Recalls Cancer-Linked ..

6 seconds ago

Sister of mercy: World number one Park hopes to bu ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.