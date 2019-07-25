Former UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has been appointed the next Chancellor of the Exchequer, prime minister's office announced on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Former UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has been appointed the next Chancellor of the Exchequer, prime minister 's office announced on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth II accepted earlier in the day Theresa May's resignation from the post of prime minister and appointed Johnson, former London mayor and UK foreign secretary, as new head of the Cabinet.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer is considered the second political figure in the country.