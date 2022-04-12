Ex-Homeland Security Official Convicted of Plan to Fleece US Government - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Former Homeland Security Department IT division branch chief Murali Venkata has been was convicted on charges arising from the theft of proprietary software and sensitive databases from the US government, the Justice Department said.

"Venkata was convicted for his role in the conspiracy, which included ex-filtrating proprietary source code and sensitive databases from DHS-OIG facilities, as well as assisting (co-conspirator Charles) Edwards in setting up three computer servers in Edwards's residence so that software developers in India could access the servers remotely and develop the commercial version of the case management system," the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

Venkata and Edwards, who previously served as the Acting Inspector General of DHS's Office of the Inspector General, concocted a plan to steal confidential and proprietary software from the government, as well as the personal information of hundreds of thousands of Federal employees, the release said.

The Justice Department said Venkata stole sensitive data from the government and set up three computer servers at Edwards's home so Indian software developers could have remote access and create a commercial version of the government's case management system.

Venkata had been on administrative leave since 2017 after being charged in the case, the release added.

In January, Edwards pleaded guilty for stealing property from the US government, according to the release.