Ex-Honduran President's Home Cordoned Off Amid US Extradition Bid - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Honduras's security forces have cordoned off the home of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez after the United States requested his extradition on corruption charges, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Honduras's security forces have cordoned off the home of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez after the United States requested his extradition on corruption charges, media said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that the 53-year-old had been blacklisted based on "credible" media reports that alleged his links to drug trafficking.

Security forces were seen standing guard on Monday night outside the embattled former president's residence in Tegucigalpa, less than three weeks after his term ended, according to La Prensa daily.

The Honduran foreign ministry said it had sent the US request for Hernandez's extradition to the Supreme Court of Justice. The court has reportedly scheduled an urgent meeting for Tuesday morning to pick a judge who will look into the request.

