Ex-IAAF Chief Lamine Diack To Stand Trial In France - Sources
Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:44 PM
Lamine Diack, the disgraced former head of world athletics' ruling body the IAAF, and his son Papa Massata Diack are to stand trial in France on charges of corruption and money laundering, sources told AFP
Diack was IAAF president between 1999-2015 but his reign ended in chaos amid charges he and his son obstructed sanctions against Russia for doping in return for payments.