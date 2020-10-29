Ex-I.Coast president Gbagbo warns of 'disaster' in upcoming vote

(@FahadShabbir)

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo, in his first public comments since being toppled in 2011, said that Saturday's presidential election spelt "disaster" for the troubled country and called for dialogue.

In an interview broadcast Thursday on the French channel TV5 Monde, Gbagbo said: "What awaits us disaster. This is why I am speaking out. People should know that I am against heading for disaster with our hands tied. We have to talk."Gbagbo made the interview in Belgium, where he is awaiting the outcome of proceedings against him by the International Criminal Court arising from a civil war sparked by his refusal to accept electoral defeat in 2010.