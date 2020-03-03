UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen announced on Tuesday the appointment of Marianne Gasser, who has worked with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for over 30 years, as the head of the UN envoy's office in Damascus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen announced on Tuesday the appointment of Marianne Gasser, who has worked with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for over 30 years, as the head of the UN envoy's office in Damascus.

"Ms.

Gasser brings a wealth of experience in diplomacy, international affairs and human rights, and has had a long career with the ... ICRC, including as the Head of Delegation of the ICRC in Syria, where she worked for many years," Pedersen's office said in a press release.

Most recently, Gasser headed the ICRC's office in Libya.