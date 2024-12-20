Ex-IMF Chief Rato Gets Four-year Jail Term In Spain For Tax Crimes
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 07:21 PM
A Madrid court on Friday said ex-IMF chief and Spanish economy minister Rodrigo Rato received a jail term of more than four years for tax crimes, money laundering and corruption
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A Madrid court on Friday said ex-IMF chief and Spanish economy minister Rodrigo Rato received a jail term of more than four years for tax crimes, money laundering and corruption.
The sentence comes after the disgraced former heavyweight of Spain's conservative Popular Party was jailed for four and a half years in 2018 for misusing funds while working at a bank.
Prosecutors had alleged that Rato defrauded the Spanish tax office and lined his own pockets to the tune of 8.5 million euros between 2005 and 2015.
Judges found Rato guilty of "three offenses against the Treasury, one offense of money laundering and one offence of corruption between individuals", the court said in a statement.
Rato was sentenced to four years, nine months and one day in jail and fined more than two million euros ($2.
1 million), which he can appeal at the Supreme Court.
Rato spent eight years variously serving as economy minister and a deputy prime minister in the conservative government of Jose Maria Aznar before going on to lead the International Monetary Fund from 2004 to 2007.
He later headed Spanish lender Bankia, where he misused company credit cards for personal expenses between 2010 and 2012.
That earned him the 2018 jail sentence before he was moved to a semi-open prison regime in late 2020.
The Bankia scandal came to light at the height of a severe economic crisis that left many people struggling financially.
It sparked outrage in Spain, which worsened when the government then spent 22 billion euros on a bailout for the failing lender that quickly won notoriety as a symbol of financial excess.
Recent Stories
District admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season
Credit Suisse collapse probe slams banking regulator
Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes
Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to pres ..
Nasir Mehmood Satti assumes charge as DIG of Hazara Region
Safe City Project to be operational in 75 days: RPO
Bilawal felicitates new body of PLU in PQA CBA elections
18161 applicants scrutinised for social protection in AJK
Providing better healthcare facilities to citizens priority: DC
Over 3,700 trained at capital police college Islamabad
Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haide ..
15 direct hooks removed during operation against power theft
More Stories From World
-
Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes3 minutes ago
-
Republicans push new deal to avert US government shutdown20 minutes ago
-
Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages diplomatic missions30 minutes ago
-
Poland summons Hungary ambassador over asylum for ex-minister54 minutes ago
-
Three Gorges South Asia Company's Board of Directors holds symposium in Beijing24 minutes ago
-
Ambushes and nostalgia on banks of frontline Ukraine river3 hours ago
-
Credit Suisse collapse probe slams banking regulator18 minutes ago
-
Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, cuts heating3 hours ago
-
Russia hands 16-year prison term to east Ukraine resident for 'treason'4 hours ago
-
Sweden sees red over Germany's energy policy4 hours ago
-
UN official decries Israeli 'weaponization' of humanitarian aid to Gaza4 hours ago
-
Malaysia agrees to resume search for missing MH370 plane4 hours ago