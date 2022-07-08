Ex-Indiana Officer Indicted for Using Excessive Force Against 3 Persons - US Justice Dept.

A former New Castle, Indiana, police officer Aaron Strong has been indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with three counts of using excessive force against three individuals, the US Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) A former New Castle, Indiana, police officer Aaron Strong has been indicted by a Federal grand jury and charged with three counts of using excessive force against three individuals, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

"A federal grand jury in Indianapolis, Indiana, returned an indictment late yesterday charging a former New Castle Police Department officer with three counts of deprivation under color of law and one count of witness tampering," the Justice Department said in a press release.�

Strong, 44, violated the civil rights of three individuals by using unreasonable force when he assaulted arrestee J.

W., pretrial detainee T. C., and pretrial detainee E. S., resulting in bodily injury to all three, the release said.

"The indictment further alleges that the assaults against J.W. and E.S. involved the use of dangerous weapons. Each of these civil rights charges carries a maximum penalty of ten years of imprisonment," the release added.

Strong is also charged with one count of witness tampering for engaging in misleading conduct toward another person with the intent to hinder, delay and prevent the communication to a federal law enforcement officer of information relating to the assault of J.W., according to the release.