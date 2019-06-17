Ex-Iranian President Says Trump Not Entitled to Make Conditions for Nuclear Deal

US President Donald Trump expended no effort to reach or preserve the Iran nuclear deal, which is why he cannot now impose any conditions related to the landmark agreement, former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump expended no effort to reach or preserve the Iran nuclear deal, which is why he cannot now impose any conditions related to the landmark agreement , former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad told Sputnik.

"Why should we consider lifting of sanctions as a kind of a preference for Iranians, so that they [the United States] want to get something in return? A man and his government, engaged in oppression, have come and violated the law, and now he says that he will remove sanctions, if you [Iran] make concessions. Did he bring anything to the table?" Ahmadinejad said when asked whether Iran is ready to discuss the missile program, if Washington returns to the nuclear deal.

According to the former president, there is no reason for Iran and the United States to be engaged in war with each other.

"Now the main wars are economic and political ones. In my opinion, there are no reasons for the United States to fight with Iran," he said.

US-Iranian tensions flared up last year when the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and started reinstating sanctions on the Islamic republic. On May 8, Iran announced its decision to partially discontinue its obligations under the multilateral nuclear deal.

The United States has over the past month stepped up its presence in the middle East. Most recently, Trump ordered that the USS Mason destroyer be sent to the Gulf of Oman, the site of the recent attack on two oil tankers. Previously, an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters were deployed to the region, according to the Pentagon.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that Iran did not intend to wage war with the United States but would continue to resist Washington. Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has made similar remarks, saying the United States was not seeking war against Iran.