CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Iraq's Arab Socialist Baath Party, which is currently banned in the country, on Monday announced the death of Izzat Al-Douri, its 78-year-old leader and a close aide to former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, media reported.

According to the Sky news Arabia broadcaster, citing the party's statement, another military commander will be elected to the post.

Hussein's former deputy, one of the party's most prominent leaders, has been was on the wanted list until his death, as the US and Iraqi authorities consider Al-Douri one of the main organizers of the armed resistance movement in the middle Eastern country among Hussein supporters.

In 2015, Al-Douri was reported killed in a military operation in northern Iraq. The reports were subsequently refuted by the Baath party.