Ex-Iraqi Prime Minister Allawi Steps Down As Member Of Parliament Amid Political Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

Ex-Iraqi Prime Minister Allawi Steps Down as Member of Parliament Amid Political Crisis

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Ayad Allawi, a former Iraqi Prime Minister and the leader of the Iraqi National Accord party, stood down as a member of parliament on Friday amid a protracted political crisis in the protest-hit country, the politician said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

He explained the reason for his resignation by saying that the parliament "has failed to fulfill its legislative and supervisory functions and has not taken people's demands seriously."

Allawi headed the government from 2004-2005 and later twice served as a vice president.

In early October, Iraq plunged into nationwide protests.

People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, over 400 people have died in the protests, and about 15,000 have been injured.

Amid the mass rallies, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi decided to resign in November, remaining in office in a caretaker capacity until a replacement is found. President Barham Salih submitted his resignation in December. The crisis gave rise to talks about the need for early parliamentary elections.

