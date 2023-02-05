UrduPoint.com

Ex-Israeli Prime Minister Bennett Says Putin Promised Him Not To Eliminate Zelenskyy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 09:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says Russian President Vladimir Putin promised him shortly after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not be assassinated.

In an interview with Israeli journalist Hanoch Daum, Bennett said that Zelenskyy asked him to contact Putin after the start of the hostilities nearly a year ago. After this, Bennett took on a role of a mediator between Russia and Ukraine and even paid a secretive visit to Moscow in March 2022, where he met with Putin.

"Then I said: 'I have to understand that you're giving me your word that you won't kill Zelenskyy.' He said: 'I won't kill Zelenskyy,'" the former Israeli prime minister said.

Bennett said he then called Zelenskyy, who was at the time hiding in a bunker, and relayed the results of the meeting with the Russian president. On learning about Putin's pledge, Zelenskyy returned to his office and shot a video from there.

According to Bennett, Putin allegedly made "two big concessions" ” namely renouncing denazification and demilitarization as the goals of the Russian military operation ” during one of their meetings. Zelenskyy, in turn, promised not to join NATO.

However, the West then decided to "keep striking Putin" rather than trying to negotiate an agreement, Bennett said, adding that he coordinated his moves with the Unites States, Germany and France, which blocked the dialogue.

